When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
Casa Narigua - P+0 Arquitectura
Like the exterior, the open-plan living area combines reclaimed materials, including the pre-existing black walnut floors.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
Window to South Tyrol | Italy Artist and sculptor Othmar Prenner returns home to South Tyrol to converts an old farmhouse into his alpine-modern home and studio.
Sweeping diagonals cut across the façade of House Ray 1 to provide privacy and a modicum of safety for a dramatic outdoor terrace.
The “culinary cockpit” (a.k.a. the kitchen) stands at the center of the apartment on a raised platform. A long, white slanted counter contains hi-fi speakers and a BUS-system panel of 18 buttons for controlling lights, curtains, heating, ventilation, etc.
New interior finishes, furniture, and a guesthouse were part of the restoration/renovation of John Lautner's Chemosphere, a 1960s house that makes frequent cameos in film and television.
The appliances have been installed, and the
Lautner and Goldstein installed wood on the ceilings and concrete throughout, which is what Lautner had originally preferred to do. The glass table in the dining room was a Lautner-designed piece that he created for Goldstein. They installed a skylight above the table that opens up automatically.
Finn Juhl's France Chair, manufacturerd by OneCollection. Photo courtesy of OneCollection
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
Humble abode in Culver City with golden framed map of Paris.
In the main living area, Olsen’s own artwork picks up on the graphic diversity of the magazines housed in Boox shelving by Jesper Holm.
Found at Stone Source. Bianco Carrara Marble Tile.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
The house is located in the Camp Biscayne area of Coconut Grove, a neighborhood in Miami. Its main volume is clad in Prodema.
In the basement, the tree rests in a bucket of fertile soil and is connected to irrigation. Photo by Wouter van der Sar.
Suspended shelves made of wood planks display organic ingredients. Photo by Wouter van der Sar.
People frequently talk about "good bones" when it comes to purchasing a home, but it's not crystal clear what that actually means. Here, we walk you through the process of spotting a diamond in the rough.
