The two ancillary structures include a guesthouse with bath, and a separate studio.
An overview of the pool area.
Looking into the family room from the pool area.
The home has multiple outdoor entertaining areas.
A generous deck extends from the living room.
Another bedroom also features built-ins—and an enviable view of the landscape.
The home has three bedrooms in total. This one features a built-in desk.
Clad in mosaic tile, the bathtub and shower feel open to the outdoors.
The dreamy primary bathroom also features windows that look out onto an enclosed courtyard, flooding the space with natural light.
The primary bedroom was reoriented along the main axis of the home. Here, custom built-ins include the bed platform, nightstands, credenza, and writing desk. The full-height wall of glass merges the space with a private courtyard.
A very on-trend "cloffice" is discreetly tucked away.
Reclaimed "end block" oak flooring is featured in the family room areas, a reference to the home's woodsy surroundings.
The kitchen overlooks a light-filled family room, which opens to the pool area.
A wet bar and wine fridge cater to those who like to entertain.
The upgraded, expanded kitchen is illuminated by natural light from new skylights above.
A warm material palette of white oak and light gray stone graces the living room.
A floor-to-ceiling brick inlay fireplace anchors the living space and provides visual contrast to the tongue-and-groove ceiling.
The light-filled living room features extensive glazing in the form of clerestory windows, skylights, and a brilliant wall of glass.
Stone pavers lead up to the front entrance of the beautifully updated home.
A quintessential example of Buff, Straub & Hensman’s post-and-beam style, the Thompson Moseley House also happens to be totally in sync with what homebuyers are looking for in 2021.
Elina and Otto paired their Iniö model with a sauna from Pluspuu and an adjacent hot tub that sit just down a path beyond the home. In winter months, guests can skinny dip before warming up again.
On the second level is another bathroom.
A look inside one of the guest rooms provides a closer look at the rimakatto ceiling. The home’s interior is finished in locally sourced birch and pine.
Off the second-level living area are two adjacent guest rooms.
A view down from the top of the stairs provides a sense of the ground floor’s configuration.
The second level showcases the ceiling’s rimakatto finish. The battens soften the home’s appearance while improving acoustics.
The stairs are comprised of a twisting metal frame and wooden steps.
The bedroom showcases the cross-laminated timber logs used by Pluspuu, which have mitered edges for a softer look. The home—like all of Pluspuu’s models—features triple-glazed windows that provide insulation in a wide variety of climates.
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
The first-level hallway leads out from the bathroom and bedroom to the living area.
From the living area, a winding staircase leads to the second level with an additional living space and two guest rooms.
A view from the kitchen out toward the living area provides a sense of the lofted interior.
Twenty-foot-tall ceilings and huge windows connect indoors with out. A wood-burning fireplace centers the living-and-dining area.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.