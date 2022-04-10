Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.
The outdoor hearth is primed for cooking in the summer.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The wooden floor and pink Pandomo surfaces were selected for their scratch-proof qualities, and to give the “cats' room” a sense of warmth. The wall coating absorbs smells and helps regulate humidity levels.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
The main living-dining area look on the lake side, above the boat dock and railings, with room for a small outdoor deck. The sliding glass doors also help naturally ventilate the space.