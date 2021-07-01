In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the Woerner House is a dynamic theater of light and views.
Another peek at the exterior, showcasing the home’s sleek facade and luminous walls of glass.
The extensive yard overlooks the valley and mountain range.
Another view of the space reveals an original, full-height brick fireplace at one end.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow the interior to glow at night, highlighting the home's architectural features and landscaping.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Clad in Western red cedar siding and punctuated with floor-to-ceiling windows, this minimalist two-bedroom home boasts sunrise views over the Sonoma hills.
This prefab house is built around a system of 4' by 4' concrete modules and a reusable formwork to save on costs and materials.
Tucked underneath thick vegetation, the Topanga, California, property offers four structures: a main residence, a guest cottage, a Japanese-inspired pavilion, and an art studio.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
De Rosee Sa designed and built this black timber cabin on a budget of $32,872. The home’s exterior, which was stained using tractor engine oil, references the rural vernacular of its locale.
The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
The spacious master bedroom suite enjoys forest views.
Clerestory windows brighten the tall space.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The renovation opened up the original galley kitchen. A tucked-away screen can close off the kitchen as needed, while the breakfast bar provides a casual spot to eat and additional prep space.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
The living and dining room feature a wall of glass and a classic tongue-and-groove ceiling.
Amangiri is a modern luxury destination set on 600 acres within canyon country offering access to national parks and Lake Powell. The resort is a feat of architecture and is outfitted with a world-class spa.
Built entirely from teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
A yellow facade adds character to this recently renovated 1961 home on a corner lot in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, another Alexander subdivision.