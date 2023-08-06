Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Deepa Abraham
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
61645 Rowallan Court in Bend, Oregon, is currently listed for $4,350,000 by Stephanie Ruiz and Jordan Grandlund of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty.
A large covered patio overlooks the Joshua Trees lining the backyard. "Overall, Mojave Modern is the ultimate place to unwind, kick back, and slow down,
Exposed wooden beams continue into the kitchen, complete with all new appliances.
The soaring, vaulted ceiling in the living room enhances the home's overall sense of space.
The newly remodeled home sits on a spacious desert lot, conveniently located just a short drive from the area's most popular destinations, including Joshua Tree National Park.