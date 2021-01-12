Exterior stairs swirl down from the sitting area to meet a sparkling pool and jacuzzi.
The kitchen was previously located in a dark hallway at the back of the house, but now it’s the core of the home.
The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
A laundry and powder room are hidden behind artful wood paneling.
The two-story house is wrapped in redwood. Its box-like form would become one of the architect's signature design moves. A large double-height window in the living room provides views of the surrounding foliage.