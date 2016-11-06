Pedersen lists the Glass Trestle table among his favorite pieces. Designed in 2009, it was featured in an exhibition of young designers from around the world at the Musée d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2012
An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The bench seats are De La Espada; the brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs. The credenzas are Bo Concept.
Deep in the Italian countryside a few hours from Rome, a fashion advertising couple left their frenetic life in Milan and remodeled a trio of 15-century buildings into a Japanese-style inn and center for Japanese culture. Their giant Hinoki tub from Bartok Design in Japan was carefully positioned to take advantage of seasonal views through the sliding windows. “The images and scents were extraordinary,” said one Italian visitor to the center who took a soak, “I revisit them in my mind every day.” Photo courtesy of: Bartok Design and WabiSabi Culture Japanese Center
Creative and fun take on the potentially embarrassing scenario of breaking something while visiting a friend’s house.
