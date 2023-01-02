In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever & Ducré.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.