Hem House by Future Firm, a Chicago studio, is a 1,300-square-foot stand-alone in the East Garfield Park neighborhood that sold in summer 2021 at its listing price of $399,000. The design for the home was inspired by the Eames House in Los Angeles, which favored prefabricated construction over proprietary building methods, and used off-the-shelf materials instead of bespoke finishes. More cost savings came by using land that the Cook County Land Bank Authority purchased in 2015.