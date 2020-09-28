In the bedroom hallway, a window is placed specifically in front of each door. “It’s like you have your own personal relationship with the window as you come through,” says Andrew Ashey, co-principal at AAmp Studio.
The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
“Part of what we love is curating a space and being surrounded by beautiful objects—we’re both huge fans of furniture,” explains resident Matthaeus Krenn.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
Haciendas by Lake|Flato floor plan
Blue papasan chairs add a pop of color to a sheltered patio.
The roofs are covered in metal panels finished with Kynar, a type of plastic coating that enhances durability.
Exterior walls are sheathed in stucco with a hard-troweled finish that looks similar to concrete.
A vaulted ceiling helps the main living area feel bright and expansive.