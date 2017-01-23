The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
Giant Cubebot + Weimaraner in repose
No. 316 Kopra Standing + standing Weimaraner
Custom, multi-tiered suspension fixture with Boi Shades. Huzzah!
Cross Cable fixture with the bullet shade.
A pair of Cross Cables, complementing the glorious natural light of this dining room
More dawgs! (& a tiered bottle shade custom fixture!)
The Double Pod standing lamp in polished nickel, which contrasts well against the natural emanation of a patchwork stone living room wall
The Sculpt Chair (& friend)
Old school studio custom fixture for Claire Danes's apartment