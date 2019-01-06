Carved out of the massing above the staircase, the "crow's nest" office includes a custom masonite desk and a Ligne Roset chair.
The light-filled stairway leads up to the an office and master bedroom.
The exterior of Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura's headquarters.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.