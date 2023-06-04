Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
David Ruthven
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The maple wall and hidden door lend warmth and texture and hide the primary bedroom so that it remains privacy.
The architects design for the backyard showcases an outdoor deck, bleacher seating, a lush grass area, and a deck with seating and a fire pit.
The light-filled staircase features a razor-thin metal railing, open maple treads, and a kids' reading nook tucked beneath it.
Jim Olson's
#cabin
at Longbranch Washington
#olsonkundig