Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa & Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
Several Marvin windows in the 540-square-foot space contribute to a sense of openness with unobstructed sightlines.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
In the primary bedroom, a Woodsport bed is joined by a Noguchi pendant.
Sabbeth designed the built-in sideboard, which Waterfield topped with a wall mirror by Ben and Aja Blanc, bought from the Future Perfect, to fit beneath the clerestory windows.
Oza Sabbeth Architects and the Brooklyn Home Company teamed up to create this 2,800-square-foot home in the Ditch Plains hamlet of Montauk, in Long Island, New York.
Just inside the entry is a door to the ultimate mudroom for handling post surf sessions, with heated concrete floors and a built-in drain, to hose off sandy feet and boards, and store them. The rug is from Serena & Lily.
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
The wood flooring and refinished walls are a calming scheme for the main bedroom.
The main bedroom overlooks the front steps. Rafael added colorful slat accents over the window to contrast with the otherwise monochromatic scheme.
Michael and Teegan prepare lunch with their daughter, Perse, in the kitchen of their contemporary farmhouse in Australia’s Piccadilly Valley.
Floor Plan of Summertown House by Troppo Architects and Fabrikate
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
All paints and oils used throughout the home have low VOCs, and there are rainwater storage tanks and a solar system outside.