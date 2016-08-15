PLAZA DEL SOL Tourist Oriented Retail Center Courtyard Cabo San Lucas, BC, MX Design-Build 55,000sf
PLAZA DEL SOL Tourist Oriented Retail Center Courtyard Cabo San Lucas, BC, MX Design-Build 55,000sf
PHARMACY CHAIN Mexicali, BC, MX Design-Build (Interiors) 10,000sf
PHARMACY CHAIN Mexicali, BC, MX Design-Build (Interiors) 10,000sf
PHARMACY CHAIN Mexicali, BC, MX Design-Build (Interiors) 10,000sf
PHARMACY CHAIN Mexicali, BC, MX Design-Build (Interiors) 10,000sf
GALLERY PLAZA DEPARTMENT STORE Tijuana, BC, MX Design-Build 55,000sf
GALLERY PLAZA DEPARTMENT STORE Tijuana, BC, MX Design-Build 55,000sf
GALLERY PLAZA DEPARTMENT STORE Glass curtain wall served successfully as catalytic between exterior and interior activities at the store.
GALLERY PLAZA DEPARTMENT STORE Glass curtain wall served successfully as catalytic between exterior and interior activities at the store.
CENTENNIAL OLD LIBRARY SARA'S Duty Free Department Store La Paz, BC, MX Building Conversion and Historical Preservation Design-Build 22,000sf
CENTENNIAL OLD LIBRARY SARA'S Duty Free Department Store La Paz, BC, MX Building Conversion and Historical Preservation Design-Build 22,000sf
CENTENNIAL OLD LIBRARY CONVERSION La Paz, BC, MX Design-Build City Recognition for Historical Preservation
CENTENNIAL OLD LIBRARY CONVERSION La Paz, BC, MX Design-Build City Recognition for Historical Preservation
CENTENNIAL OLD LIBRARY SARA'S Duty Free Department Store La Paz, BC, MX Building conversion and renovation Design-Build / Interiors
CENTENNIAL OLD LIBRARY SARA'S Duty Free Department Store La Paz, BC, MX Building conversion and renovation Design-Build / Interiors
SARA'S DEPARTMENT STORE Tijuana, BC, MX Design-Build 20,000sf
SARA'S DEPARTMENT STORE Tijuana, BC, MX Design-Build 20,000sf
Set cover photo