Doug fir ceilings were uncovered and sanded down in the dining room, to show off the wood's natural beauty. The original brick flute was discovered during the remodel, so we left it exposed for an additional texture.
A cement-tiled fountain wall serves as the backdrop for an outdoor fire pit and the family's post-work gathering spot.
Graphic cement tile livens up the quaint guest bathroom, with a repurposed sink and new hardware.
Our Spanish vibe inspired pool is what summer dreams are made of, with rattan furniture and intricate tile surrounding the pool.