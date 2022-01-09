With its polished nickel frame and eye-catching pattern, the Sojourn Ogo bed is among the bolder pieces in the collection. For those still aspiring to rock-star swagger, many pieces in the line also come in neutral boucle.
The Paseo credenza is made from FSC-certified white oak, and its bold pattern is stained with different colors.
Hilton Carter designed his own propagation vessel, called the Cradle.
Hilton Carter’s first plant was a fiddle leaf fig named Frank. The relationship spurred a passion and a career as an interior/plant stylist, which he chronicles on Instagram at @hiltoncarter.
There are many shapes and sizes of houseplants that can fit in with your apartment’s decor—and your personal sense of well-being.
Propagating plants is the most inexpensive way to grow your plant family—something Hilton Carter has turned into an art in his New Orleans home.
A built-in sofa and vintage 1964 George Mulhauser "Mr. Chair
The residence is tucked away in the hills above the University of California, Berkeley.
The two-level residence is perched on a wooded slope in Berkeley’s Panoramic Hill neighborhood.
Sliding glass doors open to a covered deck with ample space for al fresco dining.
Located in Berkeley, California, the residence at 564 Dwight Place overlooks the San Francisco Bay with impressive views of Mount Tamalpais in the distance.
A view from the loft-style master bedroom.
The kitchen is relatively modest but offers the same idyllic deckside views as the great room.
The house's extended great room is one big open space, differentiated by changing ceiling heights and festooned with wood for an indoor-outdoor feel.
A small wet bar is built onto the back of the house beside the deck and amphitheater.
A view from the solarium, which protrudes outward from the house's back deck and brings light deep into the interior.
The house's entry is at the center of this L-shaped home, amidst rising and falling roof planes.
A multilevel deck adds 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space to this retreat in British Columbia. The floor’s deep, reddish hue glows against a backdrop of sparkling blue water just steps away.
The pergola-topped tasting area at ZO Winery in Sonoma County, California, is made of redwood and features a stained redwood deck that contrasts nicely with the main structure’s concrete exterior.
Hefty redwood timbers support this handsome addition to a two-story home in California. The owners chose redwood for its natural warmth, noting they wanted to create something “simple and elegant—not too modern, but also not overtly traditional.”
New pergolas, arbors, and planter boxes made of redwood define a series of showcase homes in West Linn, Oregon. Hewitt notes, “Natural tannins in redwood resist decay and insects, making it ideal for gardens and landscaping.”
Natural redwood pergolas provide shady places to linger at Jeriko Estate and Resort in Hopland, California. “Redwood has a way of dissolving boundaries between garden rooms and their picturesque surroundings,” says Hewitt.
Redwood timbers accentuate the home’s ranch-style influences and provide crucial support for a lush canopy of tree-like trumpet vines. Left to its own devices, redwood ages gracefully, acquiring a rich texture and variegated patina that ensures a lifetime of beauty.
Hook & Ladder Winery outfitted its grounds with redwood, which, known for its natural muscle, durability, and fire-resistant properties, remains a go-to for hardworking outdoor structures.
The baths are exposed to the north-east, which offers a well-protected position—aside from the occasional storm. As a result, it's comfortable to have an outdoor bath most of the year.
The bathroom is located on an exterior deck but isn’t exposed to the wind or rain thanks to the exterior metal cladding that runs into the bathroom and wraps around the shower. "It keeps the experience of staying there in touch with the elements but not uncomfortable,
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
The in-built seating doubles as extra beds for additional guests, while windows allow for natural cross-breezes to ventilate and cool the hut in the summer.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
The retreat has been designed to feel protective and shield the residents from the wind. Large areas of glass would have rattled in the frequent strong winds, so the decision was made to use smaller areas of glass that intimately frame specific views.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. This kind of simple flexibility is built into the hut, which can adapt to sleep up to six guests.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
"There is no formed driveway to the retreat, the owners just drive across the paddock in their 4-wheel drive vehicles,