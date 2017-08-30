Kitchen
The dining room centers around a custom Saarinen-designed marble-and-terrazzo table ringed by Tulip chairs. Overhead is a Venini chandelier.
The front entrance of the Miller House is flanked by a series of glass screens, designed by either Dan Kiley or Girard.
The pathway from the pool to the house is paved with the same slate that clads the exterior walls.
A small side patio offers an un-hindered view of open forest.
Exterior
