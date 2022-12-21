SubscribeSign In
The stairs are one of the best parts of the renovation and were assembled on-site, stretching from basement to the top floor.
A staircase ascends past inset shelves to the second floor.
A slatted wood partition allows light to filter through the great room’s living space to the stairwell behind. A small lower level holds a wine cellar, media room, and office that leads outside.
