This is the kind of over-the-top Parisian interior you almost never see in New York hotels. But judging from all the velvet upholstery on view at this year's Salone del Mobile, the fabric skews a little more contemporary than you might think. The crowd at The Nomad Hotel (thirties, tech-friendly, a mix of artfully deconstructed dresses and nice suits sans tie) is a counterweight to the opulent public spaces as well.