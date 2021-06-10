On the home’s lower level, an open bedroom area includes a Sierra chair by Croft House and a Nelson Bubble Cigar pendant by George Nelson for Herman Miller.
Sutherland added a large arrangement of windows facing the lake in the living room. The top windows are tilt-and-turn, and the bottom windows are fixed. The owners bought the sofas at ABC Carpet & Home in Manhattan, and the coffee table at Camden Market in London. The pillows are made from Dandelion Two fabric by Angie Lewin for St. Jude.
Original elements, such as moldings and arches, were kept and now contrast with the contemporary extension.
The original dwelling was retained with only the two rear walls removed. A column now marks the spot where the southwest corner of the original house once stood.
kitchen and hall
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
