Grocery List Manager A grocery list manager will hook up to your computer or phone and let you create a list, ready for you to print out when you are going shopping. This is the precursor to a cool smart fridge that is being released this year. The fridge will connect to the internet, allowing you to access your grocery list from anywhere you have access to the internet. Photo via TechCrunch.
Grocery List Manager A grocery list manager will hook up to your computer or phone and let you create a list, ready for you to print out when you are going shopping. This is the precursor to a cool smart fridge that is being released this year. The fridge will connect to the internet, allowing you to access your grocery list from anywhere you have access to the internet. Photo via TechCrunch.
Keyless Door Entry A keypad is a much safer way to lock your door than a key. And now you can hook it up to a remote control, or your phone, and lock or unlock it from anywhere.
Keyless Door Entry A keypad is a much safer way to lock your door than a key. And now you can hook it up to a remote control, or your phone, and lock or unlock it from anywhere.
Automatic Pet Feeder Now when you go out for a long day, you do not have to worry about who will feed your pet. Automatic pet feeders can be set to a timer, and will release small amounts of food gradually throughout the day. Photo via Luxist.
Automatic Pet Feeder Now when you go out for a long day, you do not have to worry about who will feed your pet. Automatic pet feeders can be set to a timer, and will release small amounts of food gradually throughout the day. Photo via Luxist.
Floor Cleaner If you don’t want to, you won’t even have to vacuum your floor yourself in 2013. And not only are there smart vacuums that will do the work for you, but there are smart floor cleaners that will tackle surfaces that need more than just a vacuum. Photo via RobotShop.
Floor Cleaner If you don’t want to, you won’t even have to vacuum your floor yourself in 2013. And not only are there smart vacuums that will do the work for you, but there are smart floor cleaners that will tackle surfaces that need more than just a vacuum. Photo via RobotShop.
Smartphone Control You may not realize it, but you probably already own a useful home automation tool: your smartphone. All you have to do is download one of the many home automation apps, and use it to link together your various technologies. Photo via Vivint.
Smartphone Control You may not realize it, but you probably already own a useful home automation tool: your smartphone. All you have to do is download one of the many home automation apps, and use it to link together your various technologies. Photo via Vivint.
Video Doorbell This goes one step further than the door opener, and allows you to see who is at your door through a video camera that is attached to the door bell. This is a great way to add security to your home, as you only have to let in people that you trust. But there is also the added bonus of a remote control that you can use to unlock the door without ever having to leave your seat. Photo via Digital Trends.
Video Doorbell This goes one step further than the door opener, and allows you to see who is at your door through a video camera that is attached to the door bell. This is a great way to add security to your home, as you only have to let in people that you trust. But there is also the added bonus of a remote control that you can use to unlock the door without ever having to leave your seat. Photo via Digital Trends.
Smart Power Strip One of the best things about home automation is that it not only makes life easier for you, but it can save you money and the environment at the same time. A smart power strip is a great way to do this, as it will detect when your appliances are doing nothing but wasting energy, and turn them off.
Smart Power Strip One of the best things about home automation is that it not only makes life easier for you, but it can save you money and the environment at the same time. A smart power strip is a great way to do this, as it will detect when your appliances are doing nothing but wasting energy, and turn them off.
Automatic Door Opener Don’t you hate it when someone knocks on the door, and you know that it is just one of your roommates or family members who has forgotten their key? This problem is easily solved through the use of an automatic door opener. It is also handy if you happen to be carrying a lot of heavy things, and need to get through a closed door. Photo via SafetyEd.
Automatic Door Opener Don’t you hate it when someone knocks on the door, and you know that it is just one of your roommates or family members who has forgotten their key? This problem is easily solved through the use of an automatic door opener. It is also handy if you happen to be carrying a lot of heavy things, and need to get through a closed door. Photo via SafetyEd.
Smart Thermostat Sure you already have a thermostat, but does your thermostat measure your energy usage and tell you where you can cut back? Does your thermostat remember when you turn the heat or air conditioning on and off, and adjust automatically? If you answered no to any of these questions, you are missing out on one of the coolest gadgets of 2013.
Smart Thermostat Sure you already have a thermostat, but does your thermostat measure your energy usage and tell you where you can cut back? Does your thermostat remember when you turn the heat or air conditioning on and off, and adjust automatically? If you answered no to any of these questions, you are missing out on one of the coolest gadgets of 2013.
Light Fixtures—Create stunning, unique, and intricate light fixtures using a 3D printer. Let natural shapes such as leaves and seashells inspire you or design your own original creations from scratch. A variety of materials such as nylons, metals, and resins can be used to make some truly amazing and eye-catching fixtures. Photo credit: Nervous Systems
Light Fixtures—Create stunning, unique, and intricate light fixtures using a 3D printer. Let natural shapes such as leaves and seashells inspire you or design your own original creations from scratch. A variety of materials such as nylons, metals, and resins can be used to make some truly amazing and eye-catching fixtures. Photo credit: Nervous Systems
Candleholders and Centerpieces—Nothing completes the focus of a dining room table like the perfect centerpiece. And nothing sets off a mantle like the right pair of candleholders. With 3D printing technology you can create centerpieces and candleholders that your guests will long remember. And while you’re at it why not print out your own plates and flatware? All that and more are now possible with a 3D printer. Photo via genomicon.
Candleholders and Centerpieces—Nothing completes the focus of a dining room table like the perfect centerpiece. And nothing sets off a mantle like the right pair of candleholders. With 3D printing technology you can create centerpieces and candleholders that your guests will long remember. And while you’re at it why not print out your own plates and flatware? All that and more are now possible with a 3D printer. Photo via genomicon.
Statues or Sculptures—With so many materials available for 3D printing, you can create your own unique statues, sculptures or other physical works of art for your mantels, shelves or table tops. Along with adding a unique touch to your home that is all your own, you’ll find that these amazing “one-offs” make fascinating conversation pieces. Photo courtesy Dror and .MGX by Materialise.
Statues or Sculptures—With so many materials available for 3D printing, you can create your own unique statues, sculptures or other physical works of art for your mantels, shelves or table tops. Along with adding a unique touch to your home that is all your own, you’ll find that these amazing “one-offs” make fascinating conversation pieces. Photo courtesy Dror and .MGX by Materialise.
Decorative Furnishings—Looking for just the right chair to set off that living room corner? There are a number of open source digital designs you can use to print out the pieces of your perfect chair (some assembly required). Or you can design a chair of your own and test its practicality by printing out a miniature 3D model. Small stools, fancy chests, creative containers and more can now be made with 3D printing technology. Photo via Shapeways.
Decorative Furnishings—Looking for just the right chair to set off that living room corner? There are a number of open source digital designs you can use to print out the pieces of your perfect chair (some assembly required). Or you can design a chair of your own and test its practicality by printing out a miniature 3D model. Small stools, fancy chests, creative containers and more can now be made with 3D printing technology. Photo via Shapeways.
Picture Frames—You go out of your way to find just the right art for your home. With 3D printing technology, you can design your own beautiful picture frames and art holders to give paintings, prints, and pictures a whole new dimension. Photo via Geekosystem.
Picture Frames—You go out of your way to find just the right art for your home. With 3D printing technology, you can design your own beautiful picture frames and art holders to give paintings, prints, and pictures a whole new dimension. Photo via Geekosystem.
Ceiling or Wall Hangings—When it comes to creating just the right ambiance for your favorite room, wall and ceiling hangings can go a long way. Using a variety of materials, you can create decorative 3D ceiling or wall hangings that will accentuate your room like no other. Photo via Retail Design Blog.
Ceiling or Wall Hangings—When it comes to creating just the right ambiance for your favorite room, wall and ceiling hangings can go a long way. Using a variety of materials, you can create decorative 3D ceiling or wall hangings that will accentuate your room like no other. Photo via Retail Design Blog.
Vases, Planters and Faux Plants—Looking for the perfect holder for your plants or flowers? Create your own with a 3D printer. To take it a step further, 3D printing allows you to “grow” your own seasonal faux plants and flowers to put in your printer-produced vase. For those who enjoy growing plants outdoors, you can create hanging 3D printed planters for your greenery. Photo credit: A Wearable Planter
Vases, Planters and Faux Plants—Looking for the perfect holder for your plants or flowers? Create your own with a 3D printer. To take it a step further, 3D printing allows you to “grow” your own seasonal faux plants and flowers to put in your printer-produced vase. For those who enjoy growing plants outdoors, you can create hanging 3D printed planters for your greenery. Photo credit: A Wearable Planter
Smart Home Automation Systems–Call it the central control, the brain, the hub or what have you, a home automation system integrates all of your smart home technologies (see above) and places them under one convenient master control—namely your smartphone. Although a number of companies specialize in the sales and installation of complete home automation packages, other companies, such as Smart Home USA, offer more affordable do-it-yourself alternatives to better fit your needs and budget. Regardless of which route you choose to make your home smarter, given all the benefits you’ll soon discover that putting a brain in your home is a “no brainer.”
Smart Home Automation Systems–Call it the central control, the brain, the hub or what have you, a home automation system integrates all of your smart home technologies (see above) and places them under one convenient master control—namely your smartphone. Although a number of companies specialize in the sales and installation of complete home automation packages, other companies, such as Smart Home USA, offer more affordable do-it-yourself alternatives to better fit your needs and budget. Regardless of which route you choose to make your home smarter, given all the benefits you’ll soon discover that putting a brain in your home is a “no brainer.”
Smart Security Cameras–Your smartphone camera is great for capturing all kinds of fun events and activities. And now, with the aid of smart security cameras, your phone can give you a birds-eye view of all that’s happening in and around your home any time of day while you’re away. Activated by motion, smart cameras record clips of detected movement for added security. They also come in handy for looking in on the nanny, kids, pets, or elderly parents in your absence.
Smart Security Cameras–Your smartphone camera is great for capturing all kinds of fun events and activities. And now, with the aid of smart security cameras, your phone can give you a birds-eye view of all that’s happening in and around your home any time of day while you’re away. Activated by motion, smart cameras record clips of detected movement for added security. They also come in handy for looking in on the nanny, kids, pets, or elderly parents in your absence.
Smart Temperature Control–Like Goldilocks’ porridge we want the temperature of our homes to be just right, all the time. Enter the smart thermostat, a hot little high-tech gadget that is almost too cool for the room. Many smart thermostats have the ability to learn your preferred home temperature habits and then program themselves accordingly. While you’re away, a smartphone app allows you to remotely dial the thermostat up or down, so you’ll never waste money and energy heating or cooling an empty house.
Smart Temperature Control–Like Goldilocks’ porridge we want the temperature of our homes to be just right, all the time. Enter the smart thermostat, a hot little high-tech gadget that is almost too cool for the room. Many smart thermostats have the ability to learn your preferred home temperature habits and then program themselves accordingly. While you’re away, a smartphone app allows you to remotely dial the thermostat up or down, so you’ll never waste money and energy heating or cooling an empty house.
Smart Lighting and Appliance Control–Imagine having full control of lighting and small appliances throughout your house, whether you’re home or not—without being one of the X-Men. Thanks to home automation technology, it’s all in the palm of your hand. Want to get a fresh pot of coffee brewing while you’re still in bed? Done. Need to check if lights or appliances were left on accidentally during the morning scramble out the door? No problem. Going out of town and want to be able to program your lights to make your home appear to be occupied while you’re gone? Yeah, there’s an app for that too. Want to save energy, money, and have greater peace of mind by increasing the safety and security of your home? Home lighting and appliance control technology is a great place to start.
Smart Lighting and Appliance Control–Imagine having full control of lighting and small appliances throughout your house, whether you’re home or not—without being one of the X-Men. Thanks to home automation technology, it’s all in the palm of your hand. Want to get a fresh pot of coffee brewing while you’re still in bed? Done. Need to check if lights or appliances were left on accidentally during the morning scramble out the door? No problem. Going out of town and want to be able to program your lights to make your home appear to be occupied while you’re gone? Yeah, there’s an app for that too. Want to save energy, money, and have greater peace of mind by increasing the safety and security of your home? Home lighting and appliance control technology is a great place to start.
Smart Locks–No need to carry house keys ever again. Or wonder if you locked the front door when you left for work. Smart door locks work through an automated system you control via an app on your smartphone or other web-enabled mobile device. Whether you’re letting the kids in the house after school or granting remote access to a neighbor to water plants or feed the family pet, smart lock technology gives you total control of your door locks from anywhere and at anytime.
Smart Locks–No need to carry house keys ever again. Or wonder if you locked the front door when you left for work. Smart door locks work through an automated system you control via an app on your smartphone or other web-enabled mobile device. Whether you’re letting the kids in the house after school or granting remote access to a neighbor to water plants or feed the family pet, smart lock technology gives you total control of your door locks from anywhere and at anytime.
Aside from looking like a space age thistle, the Citrus Reamer is a tool that will let you get every drop of precious juice out of whatever fruit you feel like mangling. Calling it a juicer would be like calling the Deathstar a spaceship; it’s technically true, but there’s just so much more to it.
Aside from looking like a space age thistle, the Citrus Reamer is a tool that will let you get every drop of precious juice out of whatever fruit you feel like mangling. Calling it a juicer would be like calling the Deathstar a spaceship; it’s technically true, but there’s just so much more to it.
If they could have just fit the word “quantum” into that title, we would have had the perfect sci-fi trifecta. What is this contraption, you ask? Though not exactly on the market yet, the idea is that food will be suspended in a safe, biopolymer gel to keep it refrigerated at its optimal temperature all while using only a fraction of the energy required by today’s refrigerators. If this Bio Robot Refrigerator ever hits the market, the Star Trek food replicator can’t be too far behind.
If they could have just fit the word “quantum” into that title, we would have had the perfect sci-fi trifecta. What is this contraption, you ask? Though not exactly on the market yet, the idea is that food will be suspended in a safe, biopolymer gel to keep it refrigerated at its optimal temperature all while using only a fraction of the energy required by today’s refrigerators. If this Bio Robot Refrigerator ever hits the market, the Star Trek food replicator can’t be too far behind.
Electrolux's Laptop Kitchen features a touchscreen display, but the word is still out on how well that will work if you’re wearing oven-mitts.
Electrolux's Laptop Kitchen features a touchscreen display, but the word is still out on how well that will work if you’re wearing oven-mitts.
Sour milk can really ruin a meal. That's why Quirky and General Electric have joined forces to come up with a device that watches the milk when you can't. The Milkmaid is a jug that you pour your milk into. Inside the jug, pH and temperature sensors continually monitor the state of the milk. The information is relayed to an electronic base that can then send a message to your phone if things don't look right. If that sounds like a lot of work just to keep from getting an unexpected mouthful of yogurt, then how have you made it this far in the article?
Sour milk can really ruin a meal. That's why Quirky and General Electric have joined forces to come up with a device that watches the milk when you can't. The Milkmaid is a jug that you pour your milk into. Inside the jug, pH and temperature sensors continually monitor the state of the milk. The information is relayed to an electronic base that can then send a message to your phone if things don't look right. If that sounds like a lot of work just to keep from getting an unexpected mouthful of yogurt, then how have you made it this far in the article?
iGrill is a meat thermometer that wirelessly communicates with your smart device. This is pretty neat in and of itself, but the implications it represents are something even more interesting. Have smart devices finally made the jump into food preparation? Will the day soon come when your phone will be able to brew you coffee and fry you up some bacon with the touch of a button or a spoken command?
iGrill is a meat thermometer that wirelessly communicates with your smart device. This is pretty neat in and of itself, but the implications it represents are something even more interesting. Have smart devices finally made the jump into food preparation? Will the day soon come when your phone will be able to brew you coffee and fry you up some bacon with the touch of a button or a spoken command?
If you’re not a fan of sparkling water, this carbonated water dispensing refrigerator may not be for you. But if you are, this will save many a glass bottle from hitting the recycling bin!
If you’re not a fan of sparkling water, this carbonated water dispensing refrigerator may not be for you. But if you are, this will save many a glass bottle from hitting the recycling bin!
Downing a beverage from a cup made of solid ice just seems somehow godlike. It’s as if you’re attending Odin’s birthday bash and the winds of the frozen North have supplied the drinkware. Unfortunately, unless you’re enjoying your drink someplace with an ambient temperature of less than 32°f, you’re going to be holding less and less of a mug as the party goes on. Still, it might be worth it.
Downing a beverage from a cup made of solid ice just seems somehow godlike. It’s as if you’re attending Odin’s birthday bash and the winds of the frozen North have supplied the drinkware. Unfortunately, unless you’re enjoying your drink someplace with an ambient temperature of less than 32°f, you’re going to be holding less and less of a mug as the party goes on. Still, it might be worth it.
Soggy breakfast cereal is the worst. That’s not hyperbole; soggy cereal is literally the worst. To combat the despair of having to eat your bowl of Cap’n Crunch like a soldier late for drill practice, innovative minds have come up with the Obol. It’s basically two bowls in one. One side hold the milk, while the other holds the dry cereal. Just scoop up some cereal, dip it in the milk, and enjoy every bite as though it were your first.
Soggy breakfast cereal is the worst. That’s not hyperbole; soggy cereal is literally the worst. To combat the despair of having to eat your bowl of Cap’n Crunch like a soldier late for drill practice, innovative minds have come up with the Obol. It’s basically two bowls in one. One side hold the milk, while the other holds the dry cereal. Just scoop up some cereal, dip it in the milk, and enjoy every bite as though it were your first.
It just seems like an oversight that refrigerators don't automatically come equipped with locks. Disagree? See what happens when you help yourself to someone else's half carton of Ben and Jerry's Chunky Monkey that you found in the freezer. If you survive, you'll see why the Fridge Locker that can protect tasty morsels from food thieves, is a whimsical addition to any kitchen.
It just seems like an oversight that refrigerators don't automatically come equipped with locks. Disagree? See what happens when you help yourself to someone else's half carton of Ben and Jerry's Chunky Monkey that you found in the freezer. If you survive, you'll see why the Fridge Locker that can protect tasty morsels from food thieves, is a whimsical addition to any kitchen.
This innovation is one that should have occurred at approximately exactly the same time that the fork was invented. But instead, the spork was introduced a while back, and it completely missed the point. Nobody wants ineffectual little tines on their spoon; they’re too short to stab food, and the spaces between them disrupt the integrity of something that could otherwise hold things like soup or cereal. The Knork is a fork with a knife edge on one of the tines—simple and elegant.
This innovation is one that should have occurred at approximately exactly the same time that the fork was invented. But instead, the spork was introduced a while back, and it completely missed the point. Nobody wants ineffectual little tines on their spoon; they’re too short to stab food, and the spaces between them disrupt the integrity of something that could otherwise hold things like soup or cereal. The Knork is a fork with a knife edge on one of the tines—simple and elegant.
Set cover photo