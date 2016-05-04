Smart Home Automation Systems–Call it the central control, the brain, the hub or what have you, a home automation system integrates all of your smart home technologies (see above) and places them under one convenient master control—namely your smartphone. Although a number of companies specialize in the sales and installation of complete home automation packages, other companies, such as Smart Home USA, offer more affordable do-it-yourself alternatives to better fit your needs and budget. Regardless of which route you choose to make your home smarter, given all the benefits you’ll soon discover that putting a brain in your home is a “no brainer.”