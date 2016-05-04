Smart Lighting and Appliance Control–Imagine having full control of lighting and small appliances throughout your house, whether you’re home or not—without being one of the X-Men. Thanks to home automation technology, it’s all in the palm of your hand. Want to get a fresh pot of coffee brewing while you’re still in bed? Done. Need to check if lights or appliances were left on accidentally during the morning scramble out the door? No problem. Going out of town and want to be able to program your lights to make your home appear to be occupied while you’re gone? Yeah, there’s an app for that too. Want to save energy, money, and have greater peace of mind by increasing the safety and security of your home? Home lighting and appliance control technology is a great place to start.