Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
David Baker + Partners
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The New Suburbanism
When an urban expat couple decided to build the suburban house they wanted rather than the one their neighbors expected, they...
Deborah Bishop
Mission Statement
A house that survived the Great Quake and the intervening decades is reborn after a serious intervention by a modernist architect.
Deborah Bishop