Designed by Toby Long, this custom home was built by Plant Prefab and destined for a spectacular site in Livermore.
Designed for year-round living for a mother and her teenage daughter, this 285-square-foot home has two closed bedrooms, a loft, and a living room with a sofa bed.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
