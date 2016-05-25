Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
Dave Lauridsen
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Sonoma Prefab That Celebrates a Family’s Passion for Cooking
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll for the modern cook.
Sarah Rich
An Energy-Efficient Hybrid Prefab Keeps Cool in the Palm Springs Desert
Drawing from the laws of nature, an architect devises a way to beat the heat in the California desert.
Erika Heet