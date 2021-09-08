Your experience begins by unlocking the front door on your Smart phone.
Passing the rain garden on your way back to the house, watch out for the local wildlife, from herds of deer to soaring eagles, to the local Bengal cat. The rain garden is the Barn Gallery's most talked about landscaping feature;  if you're lucky enough to be there when it rains you can see it in action.... Sustainability is exemplified by the rough fir siding, re-purposed from an old movie prop storage warehouse in Los Angeles. Every piece of reclaimed wood and metal inside or outside the house has a story to tell.
A cast-iron tub from Signature Hardware sits beneath a large window; the unlacquered brass faucet is from Waterworks.
The home’s exterior contrasts bluestone with copper. The entry court and the southwestern elevation is shown here.
MH01’s angled roof, black shingles, and Superboard panels bring a modern sensibility to a traditional cottage form.
Electricity needs are more than met by an array of solar panels that produces 14,423 kWh/year. “It’s a beautiful little power plant,” says Jeff.
Created as a retreat for scientists and researchers, the Climate Barn in eastern Long Island is the brain-child of owners Jeff Tannenbaum and Nisa Geller. Working with architect Shauna McManus, they’ve created a net-zero-energy structure that showcases affordable, sustainable design.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
Designed by a little-known architect in 1949, the now streamlined home honors its original bones.
The vacation home sleeps up to 22 people. There’s enough room for the clients and their seven children as well as additional family and friends.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
The kids’ bath has a whole new look that includes orange glass subway tiles by Ann Sacks, ceramic penny tile, an orange trough sink, and sconces from Barn Light Company. The custom recessed medicine chest is made from mahogany with a butternut-colored finish.
Haciendas by Lake|Flato Architects are pure, boxy volumes that are topped with hipped or gabled roofs.
A custom ash table by Urban Lumber Company sits behind the living area inside. “It’s a south-facing slope, so there’s exposure to sun. The nifty part of the porch design is that it provides shade without obstructing the view out to the lake,” says resident Dan Curry.
Every square inch was maximized in these compact vacation homes.
Located on a 13-acre property filled with meadows and wetlands, this home was once a lackluster complex of three midcentury structures—until vonDalwig Architecture unified them with a carefully considered renovation.
Like the board-and-batten siding, the clay pantile roof lends rich texture.
The clay pantile roof mimics the roof of the existing 19th-century barn structure that still stands on the site.
Bollbacken, as the retreat is named, features an asymmetrical, peaked roof.
The compact home in Södermanland County, Sweden, that architect Per Söderberg designed for his family is clad with bright red board-and-batten siding.
Floor plan of Dakota Mountain Residence by LowDO.
The two-story shutters, designed by architect Jim Cutler and built by Breig Brothers Inc., glide with the touch of a finger, thanks to a system that uses high-quality stainless steel roller-bearing wheels.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
Beneath the pitched roof, there’s a bedroom with custom bunks for visiting grandchildren.
Like phase one, phase two will have a wood-clad foyer and dining area that will act as an extension.
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
Behind a facade of stained-black cedar, plywood walls and exposed rafters lend a casual, loft-like feel to the space, while strategically placed windows and skylights bring in ample day-light.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
First-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.
Saltwater Farm is situated on the shoreline of San Juan Island, which is only accessible via sea or air.
The cabin decks all face either expansive views of the ocean or the magical forest of fir trees.
