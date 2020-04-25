Clear cedar wraps the corner at the approach, adding warmth, texture and visual interest to the entry.
California: Andrea Cochran
To contrast the billowy tufts, Cochran inserted blue-toned agave. “Drought-tolerant and hardy enough to handle the intensive sun exposure of this location, both of these plants are regionally appropriate,” says Cochran. “California is in the midst of a drought; we need to consider water-conserving plants.”
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
The designers installed a mix of built-in seating and furnishings so the family could maximize all of the outdoor space.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The kitchen received a light "punch-up," including this wall-mounted pegboard shelving system.
The classic post-and-beam construction is highlighted on the exterior.
A look at the multi-level home in the Hollywood Hills.
The hillside house appears to be single-story in the front, but it actually comprises multiple levels. The garage door, gates, and mailbox are made from stained cedar that ties in with the siding on the back of the house.
To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, ModOp Design used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash and all bathroom tiles in this Los Angeles renovation.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The juxtaposition of black and white is perhaps the most notable detail of the home’s interiors. In the guest bathroom, black and white tiles provide visual interest.
A fully glazed corridor allows the owner to enjoy the autumn foliage outdoors.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
Generous overhangs and period lighting speak to the house's era while sliding glass doors create outdoor access.
Glee star Jayma Mays and actor Adam Campbell in the living room of their Los Angeles home.
Rather than go with the expected hardwood treatment, Scenario installed springier vinyl flooring on the home's top level. Its open circulation incorporates areas for study, eating, and lounging—a key fulfillment of the client’s directive for an engaging environment that maximizes contact and interaction.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
The house is also Build it Green Certified, beating the sustainability requirements of Title 24 (guidelines issued by the California Energy Commission Building Energy Efficiency Program) by over 50%. The house’s laundry is hooked up to a grey water irrigation system and its gutters drain rain into barrels for reuse. The concrete also incorporates 25% fly ash.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
Homeowner say they like SunPower's all black panels because they blend more seamlessly with the rooftop.