The table is by Made, the sneaker-inspired Shoe Toss pendants are by Jeremy Hatch of Ricochet Studio, and the laser-cut photo on the wall is by the couple’s collective art and design practice, Public Studio.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
By using color, wood, and polished concrete floors, this apartment in Berlin is full of personality. In the kitchen, polished statuario marble covers both the island's countertop and the backsplash in the custom kitchen cabinet block. PSLAB designed the light fixtures, and the island has open shelving incorporated into it for easy access to cookbooks and other reading material.
A 20-foot glass wall, ample sunshine, and an enviable collection of furnishings help this well-appointed living room carry on in Haifa’s great modernist tradition.
Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer: Lindsey Adelman's bubble chandeliers.
The centerpiece of the addition is a new anthracite “iron lace” staircase, which was loosely inspired by wooden circle motifs found in the house’s original entryway.
The main entrance is on the house’s south side. It leads to a central hall from which all sections of the home are accessible.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
The façade designed by Apollo Architects and Associates features an overhanging upper level, which ensures that the entrance is pleasantly shaded and demarcates the property’s two parking spaces. The home’s wooden structure is clad in a bright white exposed concrete.
The living room is situated across the courtyard from the kitchen and dining room. Actus’ Graham sofa and beige carpet provide soft textural touches. The wall console was designed by Apollo Architects and Associates and created for the site by Zousakukagu.
Brun by APOLLO Architects, 2011, Suginami-ku, Tokyo Prefecture
A range by Falcon stands in the kitchen; Apollo pendants by Masson for Light hang above the island. Polished concrete flooring acts as a uniting tone between the room's black and white surfaces.
The building was built in 1910. "It’s a pretty raw space with rough exposed brick, barrel vaulted ceilings, original hardwoods, and exposed ducting," Greenawalt says. "We tried to use industrial materials—stainless steel, perforated steel, brick—in a more refined way for the kitchen."
The 1920s building was converted into lofts in 2000. The client started out looking for new cabinet hardware and an improved connection between the laundry room and the guest bath, but ultimately decided to work with the firms on a full overhaul.
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
This Victorian-era home in Melbourne, renovated by OOF! Architecture, maintains privacy from the street, but does so in an unusually "friendly" manner—with a giant brick wall that spells out "Hello," a collaboration with local artist Rose Nolan. The residents wanted their house to appeal to passersby, since it sits on a well-trafficked block near a café.
A brick fireplace feature creates a low window from the kitchen into the living room to keep a connection between the rooms without relying on a completely open floor plan. Energy-efficient MR16 halogen lights are recessed into the wood ceiling to further emphasize the clean lines throughout the interior spaces.
"City | Inventory"
“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
The theme of casual living is reinforced with plush, oversized couches designed by the architect. Like the versatile workstation, they play multiple roles by incorporating beautiful walnut shelving into their construction.
For a more affordable wall-mounted reading lamp, consider the Crane Light by Cincinnati-based manufacturer Yes. $199 from yescincinnati.com
Oslo-based Norwegian designer Daniel Rybakken explores how light affects people’s moods. We love: His experiments with simulated daylight and the six-and-a-half-foot-long Counterbalance light.
Unassuming by day, the exterior glimmers in the evening thanks to punctures that mimic the night sky. Photo by: Philip Cheung
The Axis Floor Lamp from Castor is at once a work of sculpture and a functional light source. Made of precisely machined and anodized aluminum, the light features three poles that intertwine to create a stable structure. The light source, within the main column, is able to rotate 180 degrees, making it easy to adjust light where needed. The other two rods can slide freely through the main column, which adjusts the angle of the light source. The sculptural floor lamp is an undeniable statement-maker, and can be used in a variety of spaces, from minimalist living rooms to industrial offices.
The ground level contains the living and dining spaces. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, plus the master suite.
The kitchen island, illuminated by Flos Smithfield ceiling lamp, faces the steel entry stair, framed through a window. The steel was stripped and painted, and new L-shaped wood treads, steel railing, and wood handrail were subsequently fitted.
At the top of the steel staircase, a window-lined hallway wraps around the inner courtyard as it leads to the playroom. The upper level also includes the children’s bedrooms and bathroom.
Steel allowed Kunding to be playful with the staircase’s form.
At the top of the stairwell, a sitting area is outfitted with a vintage Eames lounge, a large Jack Goldstein painting, and a 1970s light fixture found by Marcovitz in Paris.
The residents use either the black steel staircase or a glassed-in elevator by Wittur to get around the house.
The horizontal strip window in the combined living and dining room frames the wooded mountain range and valley, transforming the home’s interior with the changing seasons. It also saved money during the construction process, as the minimal glazing cost a lot less than floor-to-ceiling windows. “It lets you enjoy the spectacular views without breaking the bank,” Dworkind says.
