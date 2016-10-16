The Axis Floor Lamp from Castor is at once a work of sculpture and a functional light source. Made of precisely machined and anodized aluminum, the light features three poles that intertwine to create a stable structure. The light source, within the main column, is able to rotate 180 degrees, making it easy to adjust light where needed. The other two rods can slide freely through the main column, which adjusts the angle of the light source. The sculptural floor lamp is an undeniable statement-maker, and can be used in a variety of spaces, from minimalist living rooms to industrial offices.