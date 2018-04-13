We create tiles in collaboration with individual artists and with artisans from around the world. We are always searching for new finishes that are both long-lasting and visually arresting. To that end, we are perpetually on the lookout for new finishes, and it often takes at least a good year (or more) to bring a line to market. We were the first to really promote the Moroccan tile, zellige, in the U.S. It took a while for people to embrace the imperfections, but now it is one of the hottest items we sell.