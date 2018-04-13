Minimalist, functional, and colorful -- that's what you get when several of Ikea's Ekby Tygvve Mensola wooden shelves are held up by painted Ikea's versatile Cekby Tore brackets. It's simple, easy, and yet innovative!
Prized possessions such as the old English butcher’s block sit cheek-to-jowl with 21st-century amenities, such as the stacking ovens by Dacor, six-burner Viking stove, and Miele dishwasher.
“Each element contributes its own part to the entire whole,” says Quinn. “Going through structure, integrating iconic pieces, it was about the feel.” A mix of McIntosh and Natzler ceramics is displayed in the living room.
Danish architect and designer Arne Jacobsen's Swan Chairs, which originally were designed for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, showcase the progressive sculptural forms and synthetic materials of the 1950s.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
We create tiles in collaboration with individual artists and with artisans from around the world. We are always searching for new finishes that are both long-lasting and visually arresting. To that end, we are perpetually on the lookout for new finishes, and it often takes at least a good year (or more) to bring a line to market. We were the first to really promote the Moroccan tile, zellige, in the U.S. It took a while for people to embrace the imperfections, but now it is one of the hottest items we sell.
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
walkway
The micro studio includes a fully equipped kitchen and eating area, study, and lounge, with the space partitioned by singular furniture instead of walls
Entry Courtyard
A large custom Matter Made leather sofa defines the living room and creates a cozy space perfect for entertaining.
Little Box on the Prairie is a 700-square-foot house made from two recycled shipping containers. It’s situated on 10-acres of rolling prairie, just north of Livingston Montana, and blends rustic coziness with clean, modern design. Many of the finishes, such as the redwood flooring and plywood wall panels, were salvaged off-site, recycled, and reused. The outside deck is perfect for chatting over morning coffee, enjoying an evening glass of wine, or gazing at the Absaroka Mountains while deer or antelope pass by. The house comfortably sleeps two, and a third can sleep on the sofa if needed.
Artisan Bryan Danger's bar cart in reclaimed oak at the Pioneer Millworks open house.
Originally dating to the 1970s, Hotel Carlota was revamped by JSa Arquitectura and completed in 2015. As part of the renovation, a pool became the focal point of the courtyard, and its modernized, streamlined design makes a dramatic statement.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
"We didn't realize the exterior was straight-grain redwood," says Craig Bassam of the house he shares with Scott Fellows. "It was covered in layers of gray paint." Bassam replaced the terrace's concrete pavers with bluestone and removed a concrete-block wall.
Resembling its neighbors, the pitched form of the Compact Karst House is made of a mixture of local limestone and concrete, cast on site. A small perimeter wall in reinforced concrete surrounds the structure.
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
To adhere to Passivhaus standards, the house has a tightly-sealed shell, a smart ventilation system, and plenty of windows to let in natural light.
Passive ProgressiveStunning bamboo covers this house in Bessancourt, France, on all four sides, its lattice making up a striking set of adjustable screens that allow the residents to modify the facade to suit the weather. Photo by: Nicholas Calcott
A ladder leads to a guest room in the attic. The striking-blue bedroom dresser was part of a modular storage system installed by the previous owner.
A wicker sectional from Target and a custom fire table that Todd designed sit under Sunbrella shade sails.
The new retaining wall at the rear of Todd and Carmen Cherniawsky’s 550-square-foot yard protects against damage caused by water and seismic activity. A Radial chandelier from CB2 hangs from nylon cords above a Jensen Jarrah dining set from Universal Patio Furniture.
Triple-glazed, frosted windows emit soft, filtered light against pale gray and blue surfaces inthe master bathroom. Lucian Field matte-glass and Lucian Mosaics penny round tiles, both by Ann Sacks, line the floor and walls.
At a home renovation in Connecticut, cabinet fabricator Michael Madore experimented with what he calls an "aggressive" metal-sanding process to pull out the grain from the whitewashed oak plywood. For the hardware-free cabinets, Julie Salles Schaffer looked to a drawer pull detail derived from Giò Ponti’s work—though she admits the radial edging is an effect entirely her own.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Alcoa Care Free Home, 1957. Architect, Charles Goodman. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Freeman House, 1966. Architect, Gunnar Birkerts. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
