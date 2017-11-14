Overlooking a peaceful meadow in the province of Overijssel in the Netherlands, is a snug 452-square foot prefab wooden hut with large windows that blur the bounderies between indoor and outdoor spaces. Build in two modules then transported and assembled on site, the house, which was constructed mainly with Oregon pine, arrived on location complete with bathroom, kitchen, couches, table, inner walls, cabinets, beds and floors. Custom-designed furniture such as a sofa integrated into a sunken living area, and a U-shaped corner bench imbues this little hut with plenty of quirky charm.