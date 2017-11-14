Overlooking a peaceful meadow in the province of Overijssel in the Netherlands, is a snug 452-square foot prefab wooden hut with large windows that blur the bounderies between indoor and outdoor spaces. Build in two modules then transported and assembled on site, the house, which was constructed mainly with Oregon pine, arrived on location complete with bathroom, kitchen, couches, table, inner walls, cabinets, beds and floors. Custom-designed furniture such as a sofa integrated into a sunken living area, and a U-shaped corner bench imbues this little hut with plenty of quirky charm.
Just 25 minutes from the Medina of Marrakech, this contemporary Moroccan villa, designed by Algerian architect Imaad Rahmouni, celebrates Mediterranean living with lush gardens, a stunning indoor/outdoor pool, retractable, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large semi-covered terrace with views of the Atlas Mountains.
At a net-zero home in San Francisco, the house's green roof is more of a brown roof: a desert-like array of native and non-native succulents that require minimal irrigation. The soil area is maintained with motorcycle tires (including one from a Harley hog), which control erosion. Composting takes place here as well.
Wood siding salvaged from an old barn in Spokane, Washington, was repurposed for the project.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
