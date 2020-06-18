The clients—Dr. Merriss Waters, a veterinarian, and Dr. Andrew Fleming, a clinical child psychologist—had a lifelong dream to live in a pristine, pastoral setting in the Pacific Northwest. “They live an active lifestyle and enjoy exploring the islands,” says architect Taylor Bode. “Their hobbies include mountain biking, trail running, farming, and cooking for friends and family.” In addition to an event space in an existing barn and cabin rentals, Saltwater Farm is home to productive gardens and a variety of animals.
The clients—Dr. Merriss Waters, a veterinarian, and Dr. Andrew Fleming, a clinical child psychologist—had a lifelong dream to live in a pristine, pastoral setting in the Pacific Northwest. “They live an active lifestyle and enjoy exploring the islands,” says architect Taylor Bode. “Their hobbies include mountain biking, trail running, farming, and cooking for friends and family.” In addition to an event space in an existing barn and cabin rentals, Saltwater Farm is home to productive gardens and a variety of animals.
Together with fellow architect David Henken, Aaron Resnick designed many of the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired homes in the midcentury enclave of Usonia in Westchester County, New York. Resnick also designed other nearby homes
Together with fellow architect David Henken, Aaron Resnick designed many of the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired homes in the midcentury enclave of Usonia in Westchester County, New York. Resnick also designed other nearby homes
The home provides a peaceful forested retreat, just a short drive from downtown Portland.
The home provides a peaceful forested retreat, just a short drive from downtown Portland.
Luke channels Jimi on the concrete floor of the open living and dining room.
Luke channels Jimi on the concrete floor of the open living and dining room.
Set cover photo