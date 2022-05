Ceramic shotgun house by New Orleans artist Robert Tannen, $100. "Robert Tannen is one of my favorite renegade artists of all time! He is a brilliant engineer and urban planner as well, and a major visionary force in New Orleans for decades. He has elevated the importance of the shotgun house in numerous mediums through out his career and has been working with his buddy Frank Gehry to create a new living model for Louisiana and the world. This ceramic object in collaboration with New Orleans jewelry designer Mignon Faget memorializes the shotgun housing that was torn down in Lafayette and is another great example of Tannen's love of his home region's architecture."