The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
Front facade from across the street
There’s a place for everything, and everything in its place.
A pass-through window connects the kitchen to the long, sunny patio.
Hexagonal tile from the 2015 remodel remained, though the countertops (complete with built-in cookbook storage) were shifted around.
The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
Replace the kitchen faucet for one that's visually arresting and functionally superior.
In a sophisticated main bathroom in Seattle, sea-green concrete floor tiles with a geometric pattern provide a lawn of color against wood walls and white tile. The paper lanterns are also a clear homage to the building’s Japanese inspirations.
Organize desktop sundries with this modern catchall designed by Santa Fe–based ceramic artist Jennie Johnsrud for local design company Submaterial. Its three minimal dishes can nestle into a felt base, stack, or stand on their own.
Old meets new in this handsome lamp from California lighting manufacturer Cerno. Its black metal shade and brass details tip a hat to Don Draper, while grooves in its walnut base can accommodate charging cords or prop up your smartphone.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.