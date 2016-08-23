"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
The narrow kitchen is brightened by a soft material palette. A burnished concrete countertop flows like a waterfall into the Blackbutt timber flooring. The translucent blue Poly Pop pendant is by Tokenlights.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
Upstairs, in a living room/office, a low sofa is upholstered in Purple Velvet by Warwick Fabrics.