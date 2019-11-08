There is native, drought-resistant landscaping at the entrance.
The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
The backyard garden is an oasis from city life, with room for plenty of outdoor seating. Mossman also revived a small, detached studio off to the left.
