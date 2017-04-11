The overgrown boardwalk leading up to Medium’s entrance feels more Martha’s Vineyard than North Cambridge.
“We could lift up very easily the walls, the fittings, the shelves, the light fixtures, everything. You couldn’t have made this with wood or even steel.” —Peter Rose, architect
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.
The defining concept for this house, commissioned by a photographer as both his summer house and studio, was based on developed facade studies which define a simple and smooth building skin varied in height and punctured by openings.
The long hallway from the kitchen to the master bedroom is often used as a racetrack for scooters or cardboard box bobsledding. The exposed steel support beams are at the heart of the home, and the project's design.