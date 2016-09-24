A Savant system gives the residents centralized control of the lighting, heating, audio, and more. Mitcie unwinds in a Linden chair by Holly Hunt in the living room.
A Savant system gives the residents centralized control of the lighting, heating, audio, and more. Mitcie unwinds in a Linden chair by Holly Hunt in the living room.
New York designer Lindsey Adleman's electric candelabra, "Agnes," is part of the new collection from Roll & Hill. The new lighting company launched at the beginning of this year, and all the products are manufactured in Brooklyn.
New York designer Lindsey Adleman's electric candelabra, "Agnes," is part of the new collection from Roll & Hill. The new lighting company launched at the beginning of this year, and all the products are manufactured in Brooklyn.
With the Kirio system, Dave can control the lights from anywhere using his mobile phone. “I’m learning to use the app, but normally I just manually override it,” he admits. The priority of the project (and the budget) was performance. Dave saved money with furnishings from major retailers, which he paired with select custom pieces, like a side table by the architecture firm, and souvenirs from his travels.
With the Kirio system, Dave can control the lights from anywhere using his mobile phone. “I’m learning to use the app, but normally I just manually override it,” he admits. The priority of the project (and the budget) was performance. Dave saved money with furnishings from major retailers, which he paired with select custom pieces, like a side table by the architecture firm, and souvenirs from his travels.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
In the living room of their Vancouver home, Omer Arbel and Aileen Bryant sit on a Coronado sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa for B&B Italia. They are joined by their Weimaraner, Bowie, boa constrictor, Picasso, and milk snake, Legs. “I have a casual approach to prototyping that involves our day-to-day life. I am always tinkering, and I have lots of transformers to run electricity through things, but Aileen lives with me now, so I have to be respectful. Before she moved in it was like a total madhouse; now I can’t pour concrete in the kitchen. It is a collaboration in a sentimental sense. This work is my life, and the objects are my objects, but how they are arranged and the flow of each room are something we’ve created together here.”
In the living room of their Vancouver home, Omer Arbel and Aileen Bryant sit on a Coronado sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa for B&B Italia. They are joined by their Weimaraner, Bowie, boa constrictor, Picasso, and milk snake, Legs. “I have a casual approach to prototyping that involves our day-to-day life. I am always tinkering, and I have lots of transformers to run electricity through things, but Aileen lives with me now, so I have to be respectful. Before she moved in it was like a total madhouse; now I can’t pour concrete in the kitchen. It is a collaboration in a sentimental sense. This work is my life, and the objects are my objects, but how they are arranged and the flow of each room are something we’ve created together here.”
The firm opened up the closed off kitchen, orienting it in the center of the living space.
The firm opened up the closed off kitchen, orienting it in the center of the living space.
A 20-foot glass wall, ample sunshine, and an enviable collection of furnishings help this well-appointed living room carry on in Haifa’s great modernist tradition.
A 20-foot glass wall, ample sunshine, and an enviable collection of furnishings help this well-appointed living room carry on in Haifa’s great modernist tradition.
Finds included Bertoia barstools, a J. Wade Beam coffee table, and a chrome Thonet-inspired chair in Unit One and a Warren Platner coffee table and chair in Unit Four.
Finds included Bertoia barstools, a J. Wade Beam coffee table, and a chrome Thonet-inspired chair in Unit One and a Warren Platner coffee table and chair in Unit Four.
The centerpiece of the addition is a new anthracite “iron lace” staircase, which was loosely inspired by wooden circle motifs found in the house’s original entryway.
The centerpiece of the addition is a new anthracite “iron lace” staircase, which was loosely inspired by wooden circle motifs found in the house’s original entryway.
The Eames House Bird has become a popular decorative item in many mid-century inspired homes. Image courtesy of DWR.
The Eames House Bird has become a popular decorative item in many mid-century inspired homes. Image courtesy of DWR.
Architect Julie Fisher of Chicago-based firm fcStudio inc gut-renovated a historic house in the city. Challenged with a narrow footprint—25 feet at the house’s widest and 21 feet at its most slender—Fisher worked to create a modern interior custom fit for a family of four. In addition to designing the interior architecture, Fisher selected the furnishings. A walnut staircase wends its way from floor to floor and creates sculptural moments on each level. A Honeycomb rug purchased from One King’s Lane and a Bensen Edward sofa from ID Chicago outfit the living room.
Architect Julie Fisher of Chicago-based firm fcStudio inc gut-renovated a historic house in the city. Challenged with a narrow footprint—25 feet at the house’s widest and 21 feet at its most slender—Fisher worked to create a modern interior custom fit for a family of four. In addition to designing the interior architecture, Fisher selected the furnishings. A walnut staircase wends its way from floor to floor and creates sculptural moments on each level. A Honeycomb rug purchased from One King’s Lane and a Bensen Edward sofa from ID Chicago outfit the living room.
The living room features an operable door which leads to the patio. Photo by Andrew Wuttke.
The living room features an operable door which leads to the patio. Photo by Andrew Wuttke.
The living room is anchored by a sofa and lounge chair, both by Børge Mogensen, as well as a Conoid bench by George Nakashima. An Isamu Noguchi pendant lamp casts a warm glow onto the Brasilia coffee table, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Swedese.
The living room is anchored by a sofa and lounge chair, both by Børge Mogensen, as well as a Conoid bench by George Nakashima. An Isamu Noguchi pendant lamp casts a warm glow onto the Brasilia coffee table, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Swedese.
The couple worked on the interiors with project architect Maria Danos. In the living room, an Arco lamp by Flos arches over a Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau sofa, which joins an Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia coffee table, a Patricia Urquiola rug, and three-legged stools by Chris Connell.
The couple worked on the interiors with project architect Maria Danos. In the living room, an Arco lamp by Flos arches over a Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau sofa, which joins an Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia coffee table, a Patricia Urquiola rug, and three-legged stools by Chris Connell.
Set cover photo