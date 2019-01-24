Stories

10 Modern San Francisco Homes
Mention San Francisco and you might stir up images of steep streets lined with colorful and historic Victorian...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
This House Conquers the Big Island in Hawaii
The unforgiving landscape of the island couldn't stop this architect.
Erika Heet
Striking Slatted Wood and Glass Home in San Francisco
Teaming up with architect Craig Steely, an industrial designer and a mechanical engineer find just the right design for a...
Aaron Britt
Go With the Flow
Along the ever-expanding coastline of Hawaii’s Big Island, an architect and his family exchange fast-paced city life for a...
Sam Grawe
Lava Flow 4, The Big Island
Set into the dense tropical foliage of Hawaii’s wildest coast is a house that goes with the flow by welcoming the breeze.
Sam Grawe