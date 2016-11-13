The Bulls Eye Rug is a 190cm x 160cm hand-selected piece and is part of the Curator's Collection, which composed of re-used and recycled materials.
The Bulls Eye Rug is a 190cm x 160cm hand-selected piece and is part of the Curator's Collection, which composed of re-used and recycled materials.
Never Ending Story, which comes in two sizes, is heavily reminiscent of Bauhaus instructor Gunta Stölzl's decorative weavings.
Never Ending Story, which comes in two sizes, is heavily reminiscent of Bauhaus instructor Gunta Stölzl's decorative weavings.
Set cover photo