The state-of-the-art home cinema is perfect for intimate movie gatherings.
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
Unlike other new houses in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston, the Gottschalks embraced a simple, functional pavilion.
In the warmer months, the window can be raised to allow those on the deck and inside the cabin to chat face-to-face.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
The 18-foot-long built-in floating desk in the workspace has integrated storage for scripts.
The open plan living, dining, and kitchen areas.
A custom made wine glass and pot holder hangs above the island.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
Garden
Kitchen.
Dining room.
Dining room and kitchen.
A built-in closet and chalkboard surface in the entry keeps things tidy and the couple's to-do list in order.
Kitchen, all wood finishes was taken from the forest.
The living room, office, and kitchen are sunken into the concrete floor, providing delineation in the open plan. - Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
Burnt cedar, Japanese cypress plywood, and mortar create a trio of contrasting yet simple surface textures that breathe a relaxed vibe into the Muji Hut.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
The 1920s Catalan chandelier and dining room table were both bought second-hand from a shop in Barcelona, where the family used to live. The table is the perfect place for the children to draw and play, “because it’s so old it doesn’t matter if it gets scratched,” says Bergendy. “It’s technically a dining room with old-style wood panels, but the treatment is new — it’s not cutting edge, but the way the materials have been treated is different.”
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
This church conversion in Chicago was completed by Linc Thelen Design and Scrafano Architects, and transformed the brick church into a single-family home. Arched stained glass windows were maintained, and some panels were swapped out for clear glass.
From the wall-mounted faucets over the sink to the understated towel bars, the Arris collection makes an elegant statement in this serene bathroom.
Stubb and her family moved to their home, located on 2.25 acres just north of Baltimore, in 2001. "The outdoors here are a big playground," she says. "We had always wanted to build something for the girls that looked natural." In the summer of 2008, they finally materialized their wish with the 128-square-foot "tree house" that they designed themselves. Drafting the plans came naturally: Laurie is the principal of Place Architecture, Inc. and her husband, Peter, is an architect at a firm that focuses on institutional projects.Photograph courtesy of Laurie Stubb.
The 1,000-square-foot pavilion was completed in 2009 as a volunteer structure and tool shed--though today its used far more by the public than initially anticipated. "The garden was wiped out after the storm," McKay recalls. "There was nothing, zero. Volunteers came in and replanted everything." Photo by Frank Doering.
Azevedo left the staircase mostly untouched, a rare exception in her to-the-studs renovation. From the gray leather Roche Bobois sofa, one can take in a view of the surrounding city via a television wired to a rooftop camera. The control center for the home’s automation systems is concealed inside a nearby cabinet.
Located on the ground floor, the family room has a large barn door that can be closed to create a guest suite for visitors.
The dining area is positioned off of the kitchen and next to the living area to create open, flexible space. Behind the dining table, open stairs lead down to the family room on the ground floor. A small roof deck is also accessible off the dining area.
Sam Shah and Anne Suttles asked architect Kevin Alter to renovate their 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas, and add an addition, which contains a living area downstairs and an office upstairs. They tucked an office nook under the stairs; the Eames chair is a hand-me-down from Shah’s father.
