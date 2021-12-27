The dining table and chairs in the kitchen were handcrafted by the homeowner from timber harvested on-site.
Exposed trusses celebrate the home's timber construction.
The round oak dining room table is a custom design by Julie Mølsgaard, creative consultant to and close collaborator of the Vipp team.
Custom landscaping and new paint update the front of Next Door House #2.
Parachute—the bedding brand with a cult-like following—just launched three upholstered bed frames that you can purchase with the click of a button.
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.