The view from the upstairs den peers to the sky-lit dining nook below.
Three small pavilions connected by a deck form a summer retreat that balances privacy with a panoramic view—all in less than 900 square feet. Among the three pavilions are the standard comforts of any home: a kitchen, living space, and dining area are situated in an open floor plan in the main cabin, where a collection of vintage pieces—including leather lounge chairs from Belgium and a modern fireplace by Preway (whose chimney stretches into the tall ceilings)—mix with white Bertoia wire chairs and Noguchi table lamps.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
Frame House is a minimal home located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by Peak Studio. The residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with a scenic surrounding environment. Timber frames outline the various spaces without completing cutting them off from natural light or wind. The flooring throughout the space consists of polished concrete, with the kitchen and living space slightly elevated with wood floors.
The 11+ Sound1 Speaker pairs with Bluetooth enabled portable devices and computers to provide beautifully clear, crisp stereo sound (2X3W). Magnets are embedded in the speakers, which enable the two speakers to be joined into a single piece, allowing them to be conveniently relocated or stored neatly in the included pouch. When not in use, the cables are inconspicuously stored within an empty space at the bottom of the speakers. The bottom edge of each speaker is cut at an angle, which allows the speakers to tilt and project sound at an ideal trajectory. With its minimalist design and ambient LED lighting, the Sound1 Speaker delivers both a visually pleasing and enjoyable auditory experience. View it in action here.
Reeded Glass is a minimal design created by Sweden-based designer Staffan Holm. The designs are part of a larger exhibition titled Anamorph Objects with objects that seem to change when you move around them. Many of the objects are static, meaning they are still and while they certainly look different from different angles, they are still. The designer wanted to create objects inspired by materials and phenomenon that transmit light differently than normal or trick the eye for a second. Objects that invite you to move around them, that switches the curiosity on. Analogue animations powered by our curiosity.
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
A narrow building next to the main structure houses storage and an outdoor kitchen.
