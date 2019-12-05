An aerial view of 25 Garden Road. Simply sublime.
The home has been meticulously renovated and features an open-concept living and dining area, and stunning new oak hardwood floors.
The great room is awash in sunlight, adorned by 8 landmarked windows with three exposures - each at least 7 feet tall. Many of the windows have arches with impeccably restored millwork and moldings. The view opens onto the Basilica add gardens of St. Patrick's old Cathedral. Other noteworthy features of the main living area include a decorative fireplace with marble mantle, original cast iron columns, 300-year-old antique long leaf pine flooring reclaimed from beams in a Louisiana textile mill and three-foot-tall custom wainscot baseboards.
As you enter this private oasis in the heart of Prospect Heights, the renowned Richard Meier building, you are taken away by clean lines and exceptional customization. The lower level features a state-of-the-art open kitchen with an elongated white corian breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, a wine cooler, and a high-tech refrigerator. According to the current homeowner, "The kitchen - with the new Family Hub refrigerator and the Tom Dixon lighting - also became a favorite spot of the family as we could cook, be together, read recipes, watch TV and just have some real quality time together even during the busy days of the week."
The dining area is darling: subdued blue hues and simple furnishings make the space cozy yet modern.
Crowds gathered as flames consumed one of Paris' most historic landmarks.
9201 Shore Road, Bay Ridge - $199,000 Much desired 9201 Shore Road has just listed a wonderfully designed studio/1 bath with plenty of closets throughout and a dressing room alcove. This u-shaped studio is perfectly configured to maximize the space The smart layout of the unit provides you the with the option to have a full sized dining table right outside the galley kitchen, separate from the living space.
Aerial View
