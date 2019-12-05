As you enter this private oasis in the heart of Prospect Heights, the renowned Richard Meier building, you are taken away by clean lines and exceptional customization. The lower level features a state-of-the-art open kitchen with an elongated white corian breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, a wine cooler, and a high-tech refrigerator. According to the current homeowner, "The kitchen - with the new Family Hub refrigerator and the Tom Dixon lighting - also became a favorite spot of the family as we could cook, be together, read recipes, watch TV and just have some real quality time together even during the busy days of the week."