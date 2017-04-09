For a Los Angeles home, Aoyagi used an IdealMow lawn of native grasses, and Dymondia, Juncus, and Hummingbird Sage.
FormLA Landscaping principal Cassy Aoyagi integrates drought-resistant plants into her Southern California projects.
IKEA chairs join a table from CB2; a Kawneer triple-sliding door opens to the family’s new ipe deck.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
Designer Monica Berdin—who is married to architect Clinton Cuddington—worked with Aloe Designs to cover two sides of their backyard studio in drought-tolerant flora. A sheltered deck features a custom fire pit and a pair of turquoise Condesa chairs.
“When I come home, this is like a sanctuary. I open up the doors and sit outside and read, or work around the house,” says resident Colleen Nusinow.
Beach Haven Residence, Full Exterior.
Beach Haven Residence, Bedroom.
Beach Haven Residence, Staircase with a view.
Beach Haven Residence, Living Room.
Beach Haven Residence, Exterior from Beach.
Beach Haven Residence, Staircase.
Beach Haven Residence, Exterior at Twilight.
This former fisherman’s cottage on the Caledonian Canal was transformed in 2009 by Reynolds Architecture Ltd., which implemented an open plan layout that faces the ocean. Timber cladding and large windows unite with the historic façade of the home.
The White House was originally built in the mid-1700s on the Isle of Coll, but was subsequently abandoned for over 150 years. With only ruins remaining, the owners enlisted WT Architecture to complete a renovation that would incorporate what was left of the former structure with a modern and low-impact home. The result is a stunning mix of the original stone façade with new large windows that frame the ocean view.
Upstairs, carefully placed and strategically sandblasted windows reveal wooded mountain views while screening the surrounding houses. A TV raises from the top of custom dresser with the push of a remote control button.
A Bay Area landscape designer works her yard like a jigsaw puzzle, packing a bevy of distinctive destinations into a steep and diminutive plot.
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
Green roofs are aesthetically pleasing and have multiple positive environmental benefits, even if they are small in terms of square footage. Here, a green roof blooms atop the detached garage of a home.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.