What do you get when you mix 4 family members and one interior designer that loves nordic design? A delightful subtle mix of personalities and preferences that turn a neutral appartement into a design space that charmigly wins your heart.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Though the retreat is clearly meant to afford the solitude writing so often requires, Kathleen reports that "it's very lively. Deer approach, birds bathe. The sun warms my desk and you can hear the rain."
Dunbar and Astrakhan's low-cost, high-impact tour de force is a storefront facade constructed from salvaged double-insulated window glass panels arranged in a shingle pattern.
Designer Sohei Nakanishi created a seaside family getaway in Japan’s Chiba prefecture as a retreat from urban life. The facade integrates a mix of natural materials that reference the home’s surroundings, in addition to a courtyard that sports a bright-citrus accent shade.
Whether it’s in the middle of the room or tucked away in a tiny corner, a bathtub is a key component of bathroom design. Designer Tom Givone mixed a raw pine vanity with a sleek Produits Neptune Zen bathtub, clad in planks salvaged from the demolition of his previous home. Photo by Mark Mahaney
Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
Hût Architecture remade this 4,500-square-foot mid-century bungalow, nicknamed Starvecrow Cottage, by retaining the footprint of the existing house while adding floor-to-ceiling windows to the rear and various skylights brings the outstanding landscape closer and fills the home with light.
