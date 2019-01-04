Steel and wood stair with textured glass railing
Duratherm windows paint the black brick wall of the staircase with sunlight.
The stair up and down next to the 3 story book shelf
Master Bedroom detail
An architect immersed in the history of California modernism restored a nondescript Los Angeles ranch house bordering a celebrated midcentury neighborhood. Midcentury enthusiast Margaret Riley purchased a 1957 ranch with little panache or pedigree, but a plum location just two doors down from Crestwood Hills, the Los Angeles cooperative development revered for its wealth of A. Quincy Jones masterpieces. As the author of Crestwood Hills: The Chronicle of a Modern Utopia, Cory Buckner was the ideal architect for the transformation. The new butterfly roof, redwood tongue-and-groove siding, and vertical louvers help the updates feel original to the period.
