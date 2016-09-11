Sliding doors by Mountainview unite the garden and interior of a residence in British Columbia. The underside of the deck overhang is covered in Benjamin Moore’s Turmeric paint, a shade also used on the house’s front facade. A Canyon sofa by Bensen joins Fat Fat tables by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia in the living room; a cinderblock wall with a stove by Stûv divides the space from the kitchen.