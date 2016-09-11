The exterior is clad in stained cedar and painted channel siding; the Turmeric shade was selected to complement the hue of the ginkgo trees in the front yard.
Sliding doors by Mountainview unite the garden and interior of a residence in British Columbia. The underside of the deck overhang is covered in Benjamin Moore’s Turmeric paint, a shade also used on the house’s front facade. A Canyon sofa by Bensen joins Fat Fat tables by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia in the living room; a cinderblock wall with a stove by Stûv divides the space from the kitchen.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Natural light fills the home, which Watson and Tschopp decorated with a mix of modern classics, thrift-store finds, and more contemporary design pieces like the Cappellini couch.