The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
Upon entry is a charming foyer with ample storage that leads down to the main living areas.