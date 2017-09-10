Perched atop the crest of the dune between the ocean and bay, this home in the Hamptons utilizes elegant materials which were chosen for their simplicity, sustainability, low maintenance and ability to coexist with the sea, sand and vegetation of the site. The use of glass also provides the residents with stunning views of their surroundings.
Conceived as a bunker nestled into the rock, the Pierre, the French word for stone, celebrates the materiality of the site. The owner’s affection for a stone outcropping on her property and the views from its peak inspired the design of this house which from certain angles—almost disappears into nature.
The Courtyard House is a minimal residence located in London, United Kingdom, designed by De Rosee Sa. On the site of a former garage located in an awkward space between rear terraced gardens and a row of 16 west-London garages. The owners of the site live across the road and originally bought it to prevent it from being developed. Seeing an opportunity, our clients have decided to develop the land themselves. Planning restrictions only allow a single story above ground, so we proposed a half basement to meet the client’s brief for a two-bedroom house. Windows in the the boundary wall are not possible. In response to this, our design includes two atria that bring daylight into courtyard spaces and roof lights throughout to draw light into the house. The house’s interior spaces will give onto the new courtyards through steel and glass ‘crittal’ style doors. Western red cedar clads one of the courtyard walls and passes inside to clad the small rooms.
Glass is the star feature of this modernist home in Japan.
The use of glass allowed this site’s dynamic landscape to be easily incorporated into the daily life of its residents.
For a San Francisco couple living on a hill overlooking the Mission District in San Francisco, glass walls were a must. Indoor louvers allow the residents to frame their view of the city, much like the aperture on a camera.
The house that started it all: Philip Johnson's Glass House in New Canaan. He and David Whitney used to invite great minds from the architecture, design, and art worlds to the house for evenings of discussion and debate. When the Glass House opened to the public in 2007, its programmers continued the invitation-only tradition.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
The interiors of the PurePod are completely surrounded by glass.
The relaxing interiors of The Bus Stop.
You’d be forgiven for thinking a bus would only come in useful for getting you to and from your vacation accommodation – but that’s not the case with this creative property in eastern Scotland. With a wood-burning stove, barbeque and hot tub, The Bus Stop offers a little more luxury than your morning commute.
Orcas Island, this breathtaking treehouse features cathedral ceilings, a round soaking tub, and a 12-sided living room with amazing views. Explore the great outdoors, or just relax in the home’s cozy interior.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
