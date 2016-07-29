Cactus coasters DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/2016/07/14/cactus-dessous-de-verre-diy/
Wooden train blackboard : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Wooden decoration for kid's room DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Minimalist scandinavian lamp DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Corner shelf for jewelry DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Geometric corner shelf DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Leave coasters DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/2016/04/04/dessous-de-verre-en-feutrine-en-forme-de-feuille-diy/
Origami flowerpot DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/2016/05/28/faire-un-vase-en-papier-origami-diy/
DIY geometric headboard : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Wooden and marble magazine holder : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Coat hanger for kid's : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Hanging nightstand DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/diy-bricolage-deco-18h39-castorama/
Kid's cubes in wood DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/2015/12/30/diy-cubes-en-bois-pour-enfant/
Fabric Christmas ornament DIY : https://clemaroundthecorner.com/2015/10/30/diy-boule-de-noel-en-tissu/
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
Field Candlestick Set, $27 at the Dwell Store The colorful Field Candlestick Sets from Good Thing are a perfect gift for the hosts and hostesses on your holiday list. They blend the traditional appeal of taper candlesticks on a table while adding a playful punch of color and shape. The holders are also small enough to easily slide into a stocking.
Inspired by her experience growing up in the 1970s as the daughter of an interior decorator, designer Lindsey Adelman created the Tardi Sofa—smartly named because “it took a damn long time.” The sensible silhouette is punctuated by the sofa’s playful colorway, evoking an element of surprise and irreverence while adding visual intrigue to any decor.
VMM Bench by Marc Supply and Anneli Lahtua: We like the sunny splash of color this bench adds to any space. Photo by Filip Dujardin
Visiting Barragan's Casa Gilardi is a fantastic and moving experience. This was Barragan's last residential commission.
Either as a companion to her new tea kettle or as a stand alone gift, we love these hand-crafted earthenware cups by Chicago-based Susan Dwyer. They've been individually dipped in yellow rubber, giving them a bit of grip and a burst of bright color.
The Assunta is a multifunctional chair, which tips forward to help you stand up, and also has an LED reading light that magnifies a page.
In the bathroom, the home’s epoxy floor transitions from whitish gray to submarine yellow. The sink and tub are by Galassia, and the faucets are by Vola. A ladder, which serves as a towel rack, was sourced from the Danish Emergency Management Agency. The black-and-white industrial laundry bin is by Vipp.
